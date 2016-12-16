Impact of Lafarge shutdown on city’s coffers expected to be minimal

Despite fears of a hit to the city’s bottom line, there appears to be no looming property tax loss due to the mothballing of Lafarge’s cement manufacturing operation.

Acting assessor Graham Held said Lafarge asked for what is known as a “closure allowance” under the Assessment Act following the announcement in late October it will no longer produce cement at its east Kamloops plant.

A closure allowance allows capital equipment that is shut down, but not removed, to be reduced to 10 per cent of its taxable value.

But the age of equipment at Lafarge means it was already at, or near, full depreciation, Held said.

“It’s not a complete shutdown and we’re not slashing the value,” he said.

The B.C. Assessment Authority has now set the value of Lafarge’s assets, some of which will still be in operation at the distribution plant, at $3.9 million, down about $400,000.

That is not expected to make a difference to the city budget, nor shift more than a few tens of thousand dollars of cost to the two remaining heavy industries remaining in Kamloops: Domtar Corp. and Tolko Industries Ltd.

City taxation and revenue manager Parissa Bhullar said it’s too early to determine the tax loss from Lafarge’s reduction of operations, but she acknowledged “it’s not going to be significant.”

Lafarge paid about $550,000 in property taxes to the city in the most recent year.

Domtar is the city’s largest contributor, at about $5.1 million a year.

It has consistently asked the city for tax breaks for heavy industry for more than a decade.