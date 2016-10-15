Impact of Save-On wine sales on liquor stores to be determined

A Kamloops liquor store owner said it’s too early to to determine if Save-On Foods’ move into the wine business will hurt his business.

Al Deacon, owner of Fox’n Hounds liquor store, said the Thanksgiving weekend, and his store’s own annual wine promotion, have kept numbers steady.

“October we have a big sale and it does drive some pretty decent traffic, so it’s difficult for us to gauge,” he said. “We have had people come in who’ve gone to Save-On, had a look around and then come to our store to purchase the wine they want other than the VQA. Next month and December might be a better gauge from us, but October we’re just getting so many people we don’t normally see.”

Deacon, along with other private liquor-store owners and BC Liquor Stores unionized employees, opposed the grocery chain’s application to sell B.C. VQA wines in its Sahali location, arguing the store would have unfair advantages over liquor-only stores, including the ability to use wines as a loss-leader to encourage grocery purchases.

On May 1, the provincial government introduced minimum pricing rules in stores selling alcohol. The lowest price per litre wine can be sold is $8.60, including tax and deposit.

“When Save-On has 17,000 people a week that go through their doors, it’s traffic that we have never, ever seen in our store,” Deacon said. “And just the power of suggestion — they walk in and see a nice, big wine display and if they grab one from them, they’re not going to be grabbing it from another retailer in town.

“We’re just going to have to be keeping our pencils sharp and make sure we’re at the top of our game.”

For Save-On, it was a successful first week in Kamloops.

“We were absolutely thrilled with the customer response to our selection of wine,” said Steve Moriarty, director of wine sales.

He declined to say what kind of numbers the store has seen in its first week, but noted local wine sales have been the strongest so far.

“Of the stores we’ve opened, this was unique because in Kamloops, you only have three wineries. In the Okanagan, you’ve got 90 wineries in spitting distance,” he said.

The store plans to continue selling local wines for the next few weeks before featuring other wineries from around the province.