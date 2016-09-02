Imports impacting WolfPack

Life is different in Canada.

Breakfast?

“Here, in the morning, people eat a lot, a lot, a lot,” said defender Maxime Fieujean. It’s not so in France.

“For me, it’s impossible. When I take just a little thing for breakfast, everyone looks at me and says ‘What are you doing? You don’t eat.’”

How about parties?

“When you have a little party with the team or something, you’re supposed to bring your own drinks and drink your own drinks,” said centre-back Thomas Lantmeeters.

“In Belgium, we are used to bringing our own drinks, but then we put it all together and drink from everyone’s.”

Interacting with the coaches?

“They show emotion more than the Japanese and they talk to the coach a lot, positively,” said midfielder Yuya Nakano.

“They try to make a good team with the coach and they tell their opinions to the coach.”

But team meals are the same, right?

“When we go to a restaurant in Canada, we both like eating very slowly,” midfielder Khalifa Fanne said of he and his countryman, Fieujean.

“Canadians are going very fast. They’re all waiting for us at the end of the dinner and then they say, ‘OK guys, hurry up. We’ve got to go.’”

And though the game is the same at its heart, even life on the soccer pitch is different for the Thompson Rivers WolfPack’s quartet of international players.

“It has been an adjustment for a couple of guys because in Canada it’s very physical, not as technical as it is in Europe,” WolfPack head coach John Antulov said.

The North American game focuses more on strength, fitness and making quick decisions. Soccer is not the chess match in Canada that it is in Europe.

“They notice the difference and we see a difference,” Antulov continued. “It doesn’t take them long. If you’re good with the ball at your feet, you get used to the style fairly quickly.”

International recruits aren’t new to the WolfPack — Barcelona’s Oriol Torres played five years for the club before graduating at the end of last season and Manchester’s Ashley Raynes had a four-year career with the club — but the size of this year’s contingent is.

With Fanne and Fieujean both hailing from France, Lantmeeters here from Belgium for one semester and Nakano a recent import from Japan, the WolfPack have players representing three of the world’s seven continents each time the club takes to the pitch.

The Canada West doesn’t place a limit on internationally born players in soccer, though Antulov said teams may be restricted to five beginning next season.

All four of the import Wolves are expected to play large roles for the club this season.

Lantmeeters, Fanne and Nakano all started both matches for the Pack last weekend and Fieujean was on the backline for Thompson Rivers’ win against the Victoria Vikes.

The situation will be much the same this weekend, when the WolfPack travel to the Lower Mainland to face the Fraser Valley Cascades (0-0) and the Trinity Western Spartans (2-0).

“I think a lot of other countries underestimate the level of talent we have here,” Antulov said.

“So when they come and try out for the team, they think they’re going to make it because they’ve from Brazil or they’re from Argentina or they’re from France. All of a sudden, they come in and they realize the quality of player we have here is very, very good and we’re only going to get better.”

For their part, the WolfPack’s international quartet didn’t underestimate the quality of play in North America, but was surprised nonetheless. Interuniversity play doesn’t occur in Europe — Lantmeeters said they only see it in the movies — so it was hard to truly know what to expect.

And, while the WolfPack is benefitting from importing players that are exceptionally talented, Fanne, Lantmeeters, Fieujean and Nakano are reaping the benefits of improving their English, experiencing a new culture and adding additional weapons to their soccer arsenals.

They said it’s worth the quick meals, the odd-tasting mustard and the language barriers.

“All of them are from Canada and they speak, of course, English,” Nakano of his teammates. “Sometimes I don’t know what they say and then I feel lonely or something, but they help a lot and they communicate to me

“So I don’t really have culture shock.”