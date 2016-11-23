How would you improve taking the bus?

BC Transit wants to know what would improve bus travel in the Tournament Capital, as Kamloops prepares to add another 3,000 hours of transit service in September 2017.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 30, the transit company and the city of Kamloops will host a series of open houses aimed at pinning down long wait times, slow connections and other places where the transit system could be improved.

Minister of Transportation and Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone said the new hours amount to enough to add two new city routes, but will likely be spent improving connections and increasing bus frequency on existing runs.

“There are some neighbourhoods, like Juniper Ridge, that would say they would like to see some added hours of service up there. It’s really just figuring out how to best allocate these hours across the system,” he said.

Transit riders can also fill out an online survey at tinyurl.com/z6o2nuk, or tinyurl.com/jf9xfu3 for students and parents. Both are online until Dec. 14.

Open houses run as follows:

• Lansdowne transit exchange, 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., Nov. 30;

• Thompson Rivers University Old Main Building, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 30;

• North Shore transit exchange, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., Dec. 1;

• Lansdowne transit exchange, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 1;

• Northills Mall, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Dec. 1;

• Sandman Centre for the Kamloops Blazers’ home game, 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Dec. 4.

Technological transit

An app that will allow transit riders to track the movement of Kamloops’ buses with their cellphones is on track to roll out next year. Stone said a tender for the bus-tracking application will be posted by the province soon, which should see the system in place for spring 2017.

The app will allow riders to better gauge when their bus is likely to roll up to its stop, Stone said, using GPS technology.

New buses arriving in the province next year, including 19 compressed natural-gas buses headed to Kamloops, will be equipped with the systems necessary for tracking, and older vehicles will be fitted in time for the app roll out, Stone said.