Improving You: Gain trust of prospects to make a sale

Is trust overrated?

Is it?

If you’re in an office, look around at your colleagues. If you do business with a supplier, I want you to think of them.

If you’re a manager, I want you to think about your reps. Now ask yourself — would you give them full, unsupervised access to your bank account?

Do you leave your computer unprotected at work when you’re not there? Do they know everything about you — your secret fears, desires, mistakes?

I’m guessing you answered no. Why? Perhaps trust is overrated?

If you’re uncomfortable with this, the next time you’re in front of a new prospect just say, “Trust me, I’m a salesperson.”

Then, watch their body language. You don’t expect prospects to trust you. And you don’t really trust them. If we did, we wouldn’t need contracts.

We want prospects to feel safe with us, covered if and when something goes wrong. They’re told how wonderful a product/service is and their gut tightens — because they’ve heard it all before.

They’ve seen the movie and something different is required.

Here are five proven tactics to make a prospect feel safe:

1. Tell them up front it’s OK to say no.

2. Tell them early your solution is not for everyone.

3. Never be afraid to suggest merit in sticking with their existing solution.

It’s familiar and low-risk (let them fight you on this one).

4. Always give options. Options mean choice, choice means control and control means safety.

5. Tell third-party stories. Stories are safe. They have no pressure and allow prospects to insert themselves into the story and discover reasons to buy.

John Glennon is owner of Insight Sales Consulting Inc., the authorized Sandler Training Licensee for the Interior of British Columbia. He can be reached by phone at 1-866-645-2047

and by email at jglennon@sandler.com.