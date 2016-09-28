Improving lives of disabled part of UBCM resolution

Delegates to the annual gathering of the Union of B.C. Municipalities will be asked this week to support a motion to make life easier for those with disabilities.

The resolution, presented to the body by the municipality of Victoria, addresses a plan announced two years ago by the provincial government called Accessibility 2024, which set a goal of making B.C. the most progressive province in the country for people who live with disabilities.

The resolution, however, calls on the government to enact a strong British Columbians with Disabilities Act.

Kamloops resident Vern Short is hopeful the group passes the motion, which comes to the floor in Victoria with a recommendation to endorse from the UBCM resolutions committee.

Short is the local representative with Barrier-Free B.C., a non-partisan grassroots organization that wants to see such legislation brought in sooner than 2024.

Short, who is blind and has been a longtime advocate for the disabled in Kamloops, said the group has set out 13 principles it believes should guide any legislation.

The principles include setting a timeline to ensure existing and ongoing barriers are removed, that it apply to those with visible and invisible disabilities, that it apply to all levels of government and organizations each regulates, that it champion barrier-free goods, services and facilities, that it be enforceable and that it have a real effect on how the disabled live in society.

Short took his message to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District board meeting earlier this month, asking directors to support the resolution when it comes up for debate.

Directors agreed to send a letter of support to the UBCM convention.

Short said the group is pressing its case to government rather than taking examples to the B.C. Human Rights Council, noting the latter process can be long and expensive.

“Eight years is too long,” Short said of the government’s timetable.

One barrier that will be hard to eliminate is attitude, Short said, the biggest barrier he encounters.

He is hoping government action to eliminate restrictions will also change attitudes of people toward people with disabilities.