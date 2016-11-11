In memory of our soldiers

Editor:
In honour of our veterans, our daughter Sarah wrote this poem for Remembrance Day.
She has since passed. She was a gifted writer, pulling the reader immediately, as in this case, into the trenches.
Please accept this poem on her behalf to honour those who gave their lives and to those who still serve.
Gail McDonnell
Kamloops
SOLDIER
that battle long ago
a world of mud and bullets and metal
don’t think, no, don’t dare feel
a rush and hug the earth
the dirt, the mud, closer than a mothers heart
don’t dare to take a breath
prop still, till other worldly light fades
but soon another sent flaring to the sky
duck, dodge, and run . . . the luck of the game
now the quiet and familiar faces
the food tinned bully beef, not much
small comfort but still there all the same
and your still around to eat it
look to those markers a cross, gun or boot
those fallen comrades remembered
shed a tear, if only you could rust their bullets
a rush of blood and shrapnel flying
move, breathe, life
like a deer before the hunters gaze
now you rest amidst the mud and guns
that black mire you could never escape
that you hugged and loved and cursed all in a breath
now sends you to quiet sleep . . .
— Sarah Fleming (1990-2015)