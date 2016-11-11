In memory of our soldiers

Editor:

In honour of our veterans, our daughter Sarah wrote this poem for Remembrance Day.

She has since passed. She was a gifted writer, pulling the reader immediately, as in this case, into the trenches.

Please accept this poem on her behalf to honour those who gave their lives and to those who still serve.

Gail McDonnell

Kamloops

SOLDIER

that battle long ago

a world of mud and bullets and metal

don’t think, no, don’t dare feel

a rush and hug the earth

the dirt, the mud, closer than a mothers heart

don’t dare to take a breath

prop still, till other worldly light fades

but soon another sent flaring to the sky

duck, dodge, and run . . . the luck of the game

now the quiet and familiar faces

the food tinned bully beef, not much

small comfort but still there all the same

and your still around to eat it

look to those markers a cross, gun or boot

those fallen comrades remembered

shed a tear, if only you could rust their bullets

a rush of blood and shrapnel flying

move, breathe, life

like a deer before the hunters gaze

now you rest amidst the mud and guns

that black mire you could never escape

that you hugged and loved and cursed all in a breath

now sends you to quiet sleep . . .

— Sarah Fleming (1990-2015)