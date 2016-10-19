Indian Horse galloping to Ontario for filming

The Canadian feature film Indian Horse will not be filmed in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

In her report to the TNRD board of directors on Thursday, Robin Smith, the mayor of Logan Lake and the chair of the Thompson-Nicola Film Commission (TNFC), said the project didn’t receive the funding it anticipated.

Indian Horse, an adaptation of Kamloops author Richard Wagamese’s 2012 novel by the same name, will be shot in Ontario, rather than in and around Adams Lake and Johnson Lake.

The TNRD’s involvement in the project did, however, help two local actors — one from Merritt and one from Burns Lake — land speaking roles in the film.

Filming for the Canadian project Indian Road Trip, which has selected locations around Merritt, has been postponed until early spring due to weather concerns as much of the filming will involve actors in a convertible travelling at 10 km/h. The TNFC hosted one audition for three speaking roles in the film and has yet to hear if the project cast any of those actors.

Kamloops may also be home to shooting for a U.S. feature film in December. The name for the project has not yet been released. Regardless of where the project is filmed, those behind the movie will be buying airplane parts from Westcan in Kamloops.

Smith noted the TNFC is seeing an increase in requests for car commercials to be filmed in the area, most of which are looking to shoot in snowy conditions or around Christmastime.