Industrial vacancy rate in Kamloops at historic lows

Commercial, industrial and office vacancy rates in Kamloops remained stable in the most recent quarter, according to the latest reports from Colliers International.

The real estate firm released statistics from the second quarter of the year showing little change in the three sectors:

• retail vacancies increased to 7.8 per cent compared to the end of 2015;

• office vacancy rate fell slightly, to 4.92 per cent from five per cent, in the fourth quarter of 2015;

• industrial vacancy rate dipped to what Colliers called one the lowest in the city’s history, at 3.78 per cent.

Colliers said healthy interest in industrial space stems in part from the city’s location in the province.

“The city has historically always experienced a high tenant demand due to its location at the intersect of several highways and we we expect this trend to continue,” the report states.

Over the past six months, builders have added 35,000 square feet of industrial space, including the Noremac Group of Companies’ building in Gateway Industrial Park in Dallas. Cummins Canada recently purchased a lot in Gateway, with plans to relocate from Southgate Industrial Park next to Sahali.

On the retail side, Colliers noted the Target’s former 128,0000-square-foot space at Sahali Mall remaining empty is keeping the vacancy rate at higher-than-normal levels.

The only new retail building under construction is at Landmark Place on McGill Road.

The office vacancy rate is down slightly in the most recent quarter and Colliers said it remains stable. Two new office buildings were recently constructed, at 520 St. Paul St. downtown and in Cityview Shopping Centre in Aberdeen.

Colliers expects the office vacancy rate to decline slightly, with downtown lease rates forecasted to rise.