Industry pushes back proposed regulations on self-care products

Health Canada is proposing a new classification system for supplements that would force manufacturers to back up claims for their products. The federal department has come out with a proposal for what it calls self-care products — over-the-counter medicine, cosmetics and so-called natural health products.

It is potential changes to regulation of the latter products that has makers and natural health retailers worried about costs and requirements. Chief among them is a requirement for health claims — improving joint health or cardiovascular system, for example — to be science-based.

Kamloops MP Cathy McLeod said she’s cautious about regulations that would add red tape for manufacturers. But McLeod, trained as a nurse, said consumers should be protected from spurious claims.

“If you’re making specific claims about benefits to the heart or kidneys and it’s a health product, it should be based on science. We have to look closely at what they’re doing. We don’t want a lot of barriers for low- and moderate-risk products.”

Medical groups have lauded the proposal as good for Canadians because, under the current system, manufacturers can make health-related claims based on little more than historical use of herbal ingredients. But the industry is pushing back at Health Canada, asking why it is tinkering with what they call the “gold standard” in regulation worldwide.

“There’s been zero deaths from natural health products,” said Peter Field, CEO of Strauss Herb Co. “We have an absolutely clean record.”

The Kamloops company has a history with development of its Heartdrops, pioneered by herbalist Jim Strauss. The founder, who died in 2009, had a number of legal run-ins with Health Canada. The company retains family involvement and has recently narrowed its product range to only selling its Heartdrops and a related kit.

Field said he believes Heartdrops would be classified in the “high-risk” category under the Health Canada proposal. On its label, Strauss claims the product improves blood cholesterol: “Used in herbal medicine to help maintain cardiovascular health and reduce elevated blood lipid levels/hyperlipidemia in adults.”

Under the proposal, that would have to be backed up by double-blind studies, something required of pharmaceutical manufacturers. Field said those kind of studies “could cost us in the millions of dollars.”

Natural-health retailers contacted for this story said they’re concerned it will restrict products and consumer choice.

“For hundreds and thousands of years, they’ve been effective and, at the very least, non-harmful,” said Richard Fifer, owner of Healthy Life Nutrition.

Fifer said many of his customers are unaware of the proposed changes that may restrict their choice. The six-week public comment — which Fifer said was too short — recently closed. Paula Ludwig, an employee at Fortune Health Foods, said she’s also concerned about cost of products if they have to go through a new regulatory process.

“It’s the cost to consumers — it may make it unobtainable for them,” she said.

Levels of proof for products vary

To be sold in Canada, natural health products must be licensed by Health Canada. This means that before a natural health product can go on the market, a company must submit documents to Health Canada for review to show the product is safe and effective, although the level of proof required can vary.

Non-scientific information is accepted to demonstrate efficacy, for example texts demonstrating historical use of the product.

If Health Canada finds this information meets the requirements under the regulations, it will issue a “product licence.”

You can identify licensed natural health products by looking for the eight-digit natural product number (NPN), or in the case of a homeopathic product, a homeopathic medicine number (DIN-HM). These numbers are found on the product label.

In addition, Canadian companies that manufacture, package, label and import natural-health products must have what are called “site licences” to be able to carry out these activities.

In order to get a site licence from Health Canada, the company must submit documents to show they are capable of carrying out the activities based on certain standards.

— Health Canada