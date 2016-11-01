Infanticide sentencing hearing set for Nov. 30

A Kamloops mother who has admitted to killing her newborn son will learn her fate at the end of November.

Courtney Fawn Saul pleaded guilty in August to infanticide. She had originally been charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was downgraded earlier this year.

Court has previously heard George Carlos Saul was killed within hours of his birth on Dec, 15, 2011. The elder Saul was 19 at the time of the offence.

A sentencing hearing is set for Nov. 30.

Infanticide carries a maximum sentence of five years in jail. Second-degree murder, on the other hand, brings with it an automatic life sentence with a period of parole ineligibility of at least 10 years.

Saul is not in custody.