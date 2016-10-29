Ingram, Blazers blank Giants at Sandman Centre

Connor Ingram stopped all 30 Vancouver Giant shots to lead the Kamloops Blazers to a 3-0 victory at Sandman Centre on Friday night.

The win pushed Kamloops to 8-7-0-0 on the season and third place in the B.C. Division.

The Giants, meanwhile, are 6-10-0-0 through 16 games.

It was Nick Chyzowski who opened the scoring for the Blazers on Friday night, notching his sixth goal of the season in the first period of play. It would turn out to be the game-winner, with Collin Shirley and Quinn Benjafield picking up assists.

After a scoreless second frame, Garrett Pilon tallied his second goal of the season in the third period — Dawson Davidson and Matt Revel drew the assists on the power-play marker — and Rudolfs Balcers scored his sixth goal of the year into the empty net with time winding down. Pilon and Deven Sideroff had assists on Balcers’ goal.

Despite a solid home record to start the season — Kamloops is 6-1-0-0 at Sandman — the Blazers again struggled at the box office on Friday night, with 3,208 people filling the seats at the downtown arena.

After an off day on Saturday, the Blazers will play a rematch against the Giants on Sunday in Langley. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m.