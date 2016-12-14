Ingram of Blazers to don Maple Leaf at world juniors

Connor Ingram will represent the Kamloops Blazers at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

The Canadian roster for the 2017 tournament, which runs from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Toronto and Montreal, was trimmed down to 22 on Wednesday night.

Among the cuts was goaltender Michael McNiven of the Owen Sound Attack, leaving Carter Hart of the Everett Silvertips and Ingram as Canada’s goaltending tandem.

Hart seemed to nail down one of the two available goaltending spots early on in Canada’s selection camp, which began on Dec. 11 in Blainville, Que., and is likely the frontrunner for the starting job.

JC Lipon is the last Blazer who played for Canada at the world juniors, accomplishing the feat in 2013.

Devan Dubnyk was the last Blazers’ netminder to be invited to play for Team Canada at the world juniors. He was the backup goaltender on the 2006 team that won gold in Vancouver.