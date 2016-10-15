Ingram eyeing Canada’s crease; Brathwaite likes what he sees

Connor Ingram is all over Hockey Canada’s radar, homing in on the World Junior Hockey Championship.

Fred Brathwaite, the national organization’s goaltending consultant, was at Sandman Centre on Wednesday to watch Ingram turn aside 29 shots in a 6-1 victory over the Spokane Chiefs.

“We really like him for Team Canada,” said Brathwaite, who will be on the road studying goalies across the country for most of October, expecting to spend only five days at home in Ottawa.

“Watching him here, it seems like he gives his team a chance to win every night and that’s something we’re looking for, hopefully, for Christmastime.”

The world juniors will run from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Toronto and Montreal, with the selection camp beginning about two weeks before the tournament starts.

Among Ingram’s competition are Carter Hart of the Everett Silvertips, Zach Sawchenko of the Moose Jaw Warriors, Stuart Skinner of the Lethbridge Hurricanes, Evan Cormier of the Saginaw Spirit and Callum Booth of the Quebec Remparts.

“We’re not judging guys by one or two nights and that’s why I try to see them as much as possible,” said Brathwaite, a 43-year-old retired netminder who played in parts of eight NHL seasons with four teams.

“It’s nice to see them live and see them do well, but everyone has an off night and a good thing is to see how they bounce back the next night. With those tournaments, it’s always short-term. We might lose a game and we need someone to be able to play the next night.”

Brathwaite was in Kennewick, Wash., on Friday when the Blazers fell 4-2 to the Tri-City Americans. Ingram allowed three goals on 36 shots.

Among Ingram’s greatest assets is composure, said Brathwaite: “He looks like he’s never really that frustrated. He’s a guy who can always make the big save at the right time and that’s something we want to see.”

KTW asked Ingram, 19, if he was aware Brathwaite was watching last Wednesday.

“I have no idea when those guys are in the building,” said Ingram, who was selected 88th overall by the Lightning at the NHL Draft in June. “I can just do what I can and they’ll do what they do.”

Brathwaite watched Ingram play for the Tampa Bay Lightning in an NHL rookie tournament in Florida last month and expects to see him at the CIBC Canada-Russia Series next month.

Ingram set a new Blazers’ franchise record in 2015-2016 with a .922 save percentage, displacing Corey Hirsch, who was atop the list with a .920 mark in 1991-1992. Ingram played 13 more games and stopped 409 more shots than Hirsch.

Not known to play his best hockey early in the campaign, Ingram has a .925 save percentage and a 2.40 goals against average after eight games with the Blazers this season. He has faced 254 shots, third-most in the WHL.

Ingram was at Hockey Canada’s Program of Excellence Goaltending Camp in Calgary in June, attended Canada’s National Junior Team SportChek Summer Development Camp from July 30 to Aug. 2 and represented the nation in a four-game series against the U.S., Sweden and Finland from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6 in Plymouth, Mich.

“It was a busy summer,” said Ingram, an Imperial, Sask., product. “I didn’t think it was going to be, but hockey never seemed to stop. I take pride in how hard I worked.”

If Ingram cracks Team Canada for the world juniors, he will be out of the Blazers’ lineup for 12 or 13 games in December and January.

“It’s always in the back of your mind, but it’s a long year and a long time until that selection camp,” Ingram said.