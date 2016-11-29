Ingram named to Team Canada selection camp; Sideroff not on list

Connor Ingram of the Kamloops Blazers is heading to Team Canada’s selection camp for the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championship in Toronto and Montreal.

Deven Sideroff is not, as the Blazers’ 19-year-old forward was left off the 32-player list released on Tuesday morning.

The selection camp will run from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14 in Blainville, Que., near Montreal.

Ingram, 19, has a 2.19 goals against average and a .932 save percentage after 21 games this season.

He is the first Blazers’ goaltender to be invited to Canada’s world juniors selection camp since Devan Dubnyk in 2005, ahead of the 2006 championship.

Ingram, from Imperial, Sask., is the first Blazer to be invited to the selection camp since JC Lipon in 2012. Lipon cracked Team Canada for the 2013 championship.

The Blazers’ backstop’s last game in blue and orange before heading east for the camp is expected to be against Brandon on Dec. 4.

Should he make the national team, Ingram could miss as many as 14 WHL games and be absent until the Blazers play host to Everett on Jan. 13.

Sideroff, from Summerland, has 12 goals and 25 points in 25 games this season, and had hopes of playing for Canada.

The 2017 championship will run from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Toronto and Montreal.

For the complete selection camp roster, click here.