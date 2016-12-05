Ingram named WHL goalie of the week

Kamloops Blazers’ goaltender Connor Ingram has been named WHL goaltender of the week for the period ending Sunday.

Ingram, a product of Imperial, Sask., went 3-0-0-0 last week, with a 1.66 goals-against average, .950 save percentage and one shutout.

Ingram is 14-9-1-0 in 24 appearances this season, having registered a 2.12 GAA, .935 save percentage and two shutouts along the way.

He ranks second in the WHL in GAA and save percentage, with Carter Hart of the Everett Silvertips leading both categories.