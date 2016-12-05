Ingram named WHL goalie of the week

Ingram named WHL goalie of the week

Kamloops Blazers’ goaltender Connor Ingram has been named WHL goaltender of the week for the period ending Sunday.

Ingram, a product of Imperial, Sask., went 3-0-0-0 last week, with a 1.66 goals-against average, .950 save percentage and one shutout.

Ingram is 14-9-1-0 in 24 appearances this season, having registered a 2.12 GAA, .935 save percentage and two shutouts along the way.

He ranks second in the WHL in GAA and save percentage, with Carter Hart of the Everett Silvertips leading both categories.

