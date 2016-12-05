Ingram posts shutout, Blazers blank Wheat Kings

Connor Ingram kicked out 29 pucks, posting his second shutout of the season as the Kamloops Blazers blanked the Brandon Wheat Kings 4-0 on Sunday at Sandman Centre.

Matt Revel opened the scoring 10:36 into the first period with an unassisted effort that went on to stand as the game-winner.

From there, Rudolfs Balcers notched his 18th goal of the season 50 seconds into the second period.

Deven Sideroff added his 16th of the campaign in the third period before Scott Mahovlich struck for his first career WHL goal on the power play with 36 seconds to play in regulation.

Balcers and Sideroff finished the evening with a goal and an assist apiece.

Kamloops (17-12-1-0) is riding a three-game winning streak onto its six-game tour of the Central Division that starts on Saturday in Edmonton, where the Blazers will play the Oil Kings.

Games against Calgary, Red Deer, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat and Kootenay will take the Blazers into the Christmas break.

Ingram will not be with the Blazers on the road trip, as he will be at Team Canada’s selection camp in Blainville, Que., from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15.

Should he make the national team, Ingram could miss as many as 14 WHL games and be absent until the Blazers play host to Everett on Jan. 13.

The Prince George Cougars (20-7-2-0) lead the B.C. Division, sitting seven points clear of Kamloops and nine points ahead of the Kelowna Rockets (16-11-1-0). (/WHL)