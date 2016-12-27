Ingram posts six-save shutout for Canada at world juniors

There were sarcastic cheers from the crowd in the third period each time goaltender Connor Ingram made a save for Canada.

They weren’t the type of cheers (which are actually jeers) a netminder hears after finally stopping a puck during a sieve-like performance.

Spectators at Air Canada Centre were having fun at the expense of Slovakia, which registered a paltry six shots in a 5-0 loss to Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Toronto on Tuesday.

Ingram posted the shutout and did nothing to hinder his chances of being the No. 1 guy down the stretch, but seeing very little rubber kept the backstop from showcasing the talent that has endeared him to fans of the Kamloops Blazers.

Canada (2-0) will be back in action against Latvia on Thursday. Team Canada brass has not yet named a starting goalie, but it seems likely Carter Hart will be between the pipes.

Hart looked shaky at times in Canada’s 5-3 triumph over Russia on Monday, allowing three goals on 17 shots.

Slovakia’s six shots is tied for the least ever registered by a team at the world juniors. Mike Vernon made six saves for Canada in a 13-0 win over Norway at the 1983 tournament.

Ingram provided comedic relief during the second period on Tuesday, falling on his way to the bench on a delayed penalty call.

In a post-game interview with TSN, the Imperial, Sask., product gave himself the nod for Sportscentre’s worst play of the day.