Ingram, Sideroff finished with Team WHL

Goaltender Connor Ingram and forward Deven Sideroff of the Kamloops Blazers played for Team WHL in a pair of CIBC Canada-Russia Series games earlier this week.

Elite junior hockey players from the WHL, OHL and QMJHL are pitted against some of Russia’s best in the six-game showcase series, which doubles as a proving ground for national-team hopefuls ahead of the World Junior Hockey Championship.

Team WHL notched three third-period goals en route to a 4-1 triumph over the Russians on Tuesday in Edmonton.

Everett Silvertips’ goaltender Carter Hart made 33 saves between the pipes of Team WHL. Sideroff was held off the scoresheet.

Denis Alexeev scored in overtime to give Russia a 3-2 victory over Team WHL in Game 1 in Prince George on Monday.

Ingram stopped 18 shots in a losing effort. Sideroff had one assist.

Both Blazers are expected to return to Kamloops today (Nov. 9).

Invitations will be issued for the final Team Canada selection camp on Nov. 29. The camp will run from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15 in Blainville, Que.

TSN hockey analyst Bob McKenzie on Hart and Ingram: “Barring unforeseen developments, they are expected to be Team Canada’s tandem.”

McKenzie said the right-wing position for Team Canada is a wide-open slate and many, including Sideroff, are in with a shot of cracking the team.

The OHL and Russia will square off in Game 3 of the Canada-Russia Series on Thursday.