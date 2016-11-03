Ingram, Sideroff talk Team Canada, world juniors

It’s been tough to drag a whole lot out of Connor Ingram when it comes to the World Junior Hockey Championship.

The 19-year-old Kamloops Blazers’ netminder from Imperial, Sask., has been saying all the right things, going deep into the book of hockey-speak to pull out gems like, “Hockey’s hockey and you can only take it one game at a time,” and, “I can just do what I can and they’ll do what they do.”

It’s an obvious form of mental discipline — and it’s working.

His save percentage of .936 is tops in the WHL. He’s not focused on achieving his childhood dream. He’s homed in on Friday’s game against the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Game time is 7 p.m. at Sandman Centre.

But behind the mask, in weaker mental moments, Ingram’s thoughts must wander to the CIBC Canada-Russia Series, which begins on Monday in Prince George, and to the national junior team’s selection camp, to be held from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14 in Blainville, Que, and, finally, to Boxing Day in Toronto, when Canada begins its chase for gold at the world juniors against the Russians.

Ingram and Deven Sideroff, a 19-year-old forward from Summerland, are aiming to become the first Blazers’ teammates to play together for Canada at the world juniors since Scottie Upshall and Jared Aulin did it in 2002.

Sideroff isn’t quite as hesitant to address the topic.

“It’s huge and the Canada-Russia series is just the next step to world juniors,” Sideroff said. “There are lots of eyes on you, a lot of eyes both games, so I’ve got to play my best.

“It’d be huge for my family. We used to all get together and watch on Boxing Day. It’d be a dream.”

Russia is bringing many of its best junior players to face off against Canadian Hockey League all-star teams in the showcase series that doubles as a proving ground for Team Canada hopefuls.

Game 1 in Prince George on Monday and Game 2 in Edmonton on Tuesday pit Team WHL vs. Russia, before it moves east for Games 2 and 3 against the Ontario Hockey League and Games 5 and 6 against the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Ingram and Everett Silvertips’ goaltender Carter Hart are expected to play one game each for Team WHL, while Sideroff will feature in both contests.

Sideroff was a late addition to Team WHL’s roster last year, along with Blazers’ teammate Collin Shirley. He registered a goal in a 4-2 victory over the Russians in Game 2 in Kamloops.

“I learned a lot from that experience,” said Sideroff, a lightning-quick right-winger. “There are lots of guys that were there who are in the NHL now. I’m going to bring everything I’ve learned from that into this year.”

Both Ingram and Sideroff have been all over Hockey Canada’s radar.

Ingram was at the national organization’s Program of Excellence Goaltending Camp in Calgary in June, attended Canada’s National Junior Team SportChek Summer Development Camp from July 30 to Aug. 2 in Toronto and represented the nation in a four-game series against the U.S., Sweden and Finland from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6 in Plymouth, Mich.

Sideroff was also at the summer development camp in Toronto and he donned the Maple Leaf at the 2015 Under-18 World Championships in Switzerland.

Fred Brathwaite, Hockey Canada’s goaltending consultant, has had ample opportunity to watch Ingram play over the last few months, as he travelled across the country doing final homework on the nation’s best backstops.

“We really like him [Ingram] for Team Canada,” Brathwaite told KTW. “He looks like he’s never really that frustrated. He’s a guy who can always make the big save at the right time and that’s something we want to see.”

Ingram set a new Blazers’ franchise record in 2015-2016 with a .922 save percentage, displacing Corey Hirsch, who was atop the list with a .920 mark in 1991-1992.

He played 13 more games and stopped 409 more shots than Hirsch.

The 6-foot-1, 202-pound goalie was selected 88th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning at the NHL Draft in June.

Sideroff had a much bigger mountain to climb to impress Team Canada brass than Ingram heading into the first half of the 2016-2017 WHL season, as his performance and statistics last season were affected by a bout with mono. He never felt 100 per cent at any time during the campaign.

But Sideroff, who signed with the Anaheim Ducks in August, has looked good early, with 13 points, including a team-leading nine goals, in 16 games.

“The start to the season was huge and, right now, I feel like I’m doing pretty well for myself, but I’ve got to step it up and play really well in the [Canada-Russia] series,” he said.

Should Ingram and Sideroff find themselves at the world juniors in December, they will become the first players from their respective hometowns to accomplish the feat.

Team Canada head coach Dominique Ducharme’s staff includes assistant coach Kris Knoblauch, who, like Ingram, is from Imperial.

Two Team Canada members from the southern Saskatchewan metropolis? Could it be?

Ingram did admit that would be pretty cool. Then he remembered the Tigers are in town on Friday.

“The chances of having two guys from a town of 300 . . . it’s pretty unreal,” Ingram said. “But it’s still a long ways away.”