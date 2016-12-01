Ingram stands on head in Blazers’ victory; Sideroff, Gropp have something to prove

Ingram stands on head in Blazers’ victory; Sideroff, Gropp have something to...

Conversation during the post-game media scrum could easily have focused on an atrocious loss, on giving up 50-plus shots on home ice, on resembling a horrible hockey team for at least 40 minutes at Sandman Centre on Wednesday night.

Instead, Kamloops Blazers’ head coach Don Hay held court with reporters for a touch more than one minute and needed only one sentence to wrap up the game — a 4-3 overtime win over the Seattle Thunderbirds.

“I thought that was one of the best goaltending efforts I’ve seen in the league since I’ve been here,” said Hay, who first started coaching in the WHL in the mid 1980s.

“I’ve been involved in a lot of games. Connor [Ingram] was outstanding right from the start.”

One day after finding out he will be heading to Blainville, Que., for Team Canada’s selection camp ahead of the World Junior Hockey Championship, Ingram stopped 52 shots to carry his team to victory.

“That means a lot coming from a guy like that,” Ingram said of the high praise from his head coach. “It’s exciting, but the guys in front of me put up four tonight.”

Two of those four came from Deven Sideroff, who scored short-handed at 19:07 of the second period and notched the game-winning goal in overtime, a power-play marker at 1:03 of the extra frame.

Sideroff was snubbed by Hockey Canada on Tuesday, left off the selection-camp list and smacked with the realization his dreams of donning the Maple Leaf at the world juniors in Toronto and Montreal later this winter are likely fading away.

“I’d say it’s disappointing for myself,” said Sideroff, who has 14 goals and 27 points in 26 games this season.

“I did everything I could to make an impression for that team and got left off the list. All I’m going to do is use it as motivation and keep going.”

Seattle outshot Kamloops 18-5 in the first period, 20-4 in the second and 17-9 in the third. No fancy stats are needed to determine which team — or which goalie — was better on Wednesday.

“Sometimes you run into a hot goalie like that,” said T-Birds’ forward Ryan Gropp, a Kamloops product. “He stood on his head tonight.”

Gropp managed to solve Ingram with a lazer-beam wrist shot on the power play five minutes into the third period, a goal that tied the game and forced OT.

He also had an assist on Matthew Barzal’s second goal of the season at 7:50 of the second period.

Both Barzal, a 19-year-old New York Islanders’ draft pick, and Gropp, a 20-year-old New York Rangers’ draft pick, were sent back to Seattle from their respective NHL clubs.

Gropp might have expected to be reassigned to the Rangers’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack, but was instead returned to the T-Birds on Oct. 11.

“My head was kind of spinning,” Gropp said. “I knew I had a big opportunity to come back here and we have a pretty good team again this year.

“I need to round out my game, become more of a 200-foot player, an all-around player. I think that’s what New York wanted from me.”

Gropp, who has six goals and 16 points in 19 games since returning to the WHL, was told by the Rangers it made more sense for him to play major-junior hockey for now.

“For me, it was about making sure I was playing in all situations, as opposed to not playing some nights or playing a limited role, making sure I’m getting the reps and making sure I can round out my game, dominate and make a statement again,” Gropp said.

Barzal, who was returned to the T-Birds on Nov. 9, has 13 points, including two goals, in nine games with Seattle.

Rudolfs Balcers and Spencer Bast also scored for the Blazers on Wednesday in what was Kamloops forward Matt Revel’s 300th WHL game.

Ethan Bear had a goal for Seattle in support of netminder Matt Berlin, who made 17 saves in a losing effort.

Kamloops (15-12-1-0) is next in action on Saturday, when the Vancouver Giants come to town. Game time is 7 p.m. at Sandman Centre.

The Blazers are second in the B.C. Division, nine points back of the Prince George Cougars and one point ahead of the Kelowna Rockets and Victoria Royals.