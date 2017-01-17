Ingram wins in return to Blazers; Hay’s line juggling works

Imperial School is in session.

Connor Ingram, please compare and contrast playing a mid-season WHL game against the Moose Jaw Warriors to representing Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

“It was weird. I went from world junior final to a January Tuesday night in Kamloops,” Ingram said.

“It’s a little different, about 18,000 less fans, but this is where I’ve played 99 per cent of my games, so it’s good to be back.”

Ingram made 24 saves in his return to the Blazers’ lineup in a 4-1 victory over the Warriors at Sandman Centre on Tuesday, a game the home team dominated from the start.

The Blazers’ 19-year-old netminder from Imperial, Sask., missed 15 WHL games when he was in Toronto and Montreal playing for Canada, with whom he won a silver medal.

Kamloops’ head coach Don Hay tinkered with forward lines on Tuesday, continuing his search for the right combinations in advance of playoffs.

He broke up a trio — centre Lane Bauer between wingers Nick Chyzowski and Collin Shirley — that combined for eight points in a 6-3 victory over visiting Vancouver on Saturday.

The gut feel paid off.

Chyzowski centred a line between Rudolfs Balcers and Garrett Pilon on Tuesday, with the newly formed unit combining for four points, while Bauer played between Shirley and Deven Sideroff.

“I just wanted to see how Sideroff would play on the right side and put Nick back in the middle of the ice,” Hay said. “Nick’s solid on faceoffs and he’s a real responsible guy. So is Bauer.”

Sideroff, Pilon and defenceman Joe Gatenby each finished with a goal and an assist, and Balcers tallied his 24th goal of the campaign.

Bauer had two helpers and Chyzowski added one assist.

Thomas Foster scored on the power play to ruin Ingram’s shutout bid at 11:24 of the third period, the last goal of the game.

Jayden Halbgewachs, who was drafted by the Blazers and traded to Moose Jaw in a deal that brought Joel Edmundson to Kamloops in December 2012, had an assist on the goal.

Halbgewachs leads the WHL in goals, with 38, and is third in points, with 71.

Zach Sawchenko made 32 saves between the pipes for the Warriors in a losing effort.

Attendance at Sandman Centre was 3,295, so not quite 18,000 less than what Ingram saw at the Bell Centre in Montreal, but the lights certainly weren’t quite as bright.

Ingram was pulled in a semifinal victory over Sweden and replaced by Carter Hart, the Everett Silvertips’ netminder who was between the pipes for Canada in a shootout loss to the U.S. in the final.

“The adversity I went through personally is something I’ll never see again, at that stage and with that kind of scrutiny,” Ingram said. “To get through that, I think I can get through anything.”

While Ingram was away, Dylan Ferguson took over and started 15 consecutive games, compiling a record of 9-4-0-2 and a .931 save percentage to put himself on the NHL Draft radar.

“We have a plan for Ferguson and a plan for Ingram,” Hay said.

“With Ferguson, NHL teams want to have a look at him, so it’s important we continue to play him and it’s important Ingram gets his time and gets ready for the playoffs, so he’ll be rested but also prepared.”

Ingram was asked how he feels about sharing the net.

“It’s out of my control,” he said. “It’s not a decision I can make.”

With the victory, Kamloops (27-16-1-2) sits second in the B.C. Division, two points up on Kelowna and nine points behind Prince George.

The Blazers are back in action against the Portland Winterhawks on Friday. Game time is 7 p.m. at Sandman Centre.