Ingrams making most of Team Canada experience

Joni Ingram will soon become a grandmother and her youngest son is between the pipes for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

Life just doesn’t get too much better than that.

“It’s surreal. That seems to be the favourite word,” said Joni, speaking to KTW from Toronto on Wed

nesday, a day after Connor posted a six-save shutout in Canada’s 5-0 victory over Slovakia.

“You can’t really describe it. It’s really just a dream come true for all of us, a bucketlist type thing you just wouldn’t have thought possible.”

Eldest Ingram brother Bryce and his wife Jill will soon make Joni a grandma and Connor an uncle, a piece of information the family planned to keep from the Kamloops Blazers’ backstop until after the tournament.

“Mom was pretty adamant she couldn’t keep it a secret any more,” Bryce said with a laugh. “Of course, he had some witty comments about trying to steal his thunder.”

The youngest Ingram brother’s quips and quirks have been on display in Kamloops for the past few years and now his personality is taking the national stage, along with his world-class ability in the crease.

Connor was racing to the bench in the second period during a delayed penalty on Tuesday when he bailed hard and slid into the boards, a tumble that left Joni, father Brent and brothers Bryce, 30, Mark, 26, and Keeran, 21, keeling over in the stands.

“I was flying,” Connor, 19, told TSN after the game. “That’s top speed for me. That’s gear five. That right toe went in pretty good. Worst play of the day. I just ducked my head, swallowed my pride and skated back to the net.”

The Ingrams are joined in Toronto by what Connor joked is half the population of Imperial, Sask., the family’s hometown 155 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

Partying spilled into yesterday morning.

“We’ve had a couple of solid shifts over the last few days,” Bryce said yesterday morning. “There’s a few waters being thrown back today.”

Connor shed light on his mom’s game-watching habits, which include vanishing to a secluded area in the rink to white-knuckle it through 60 minutes or more.

“She hasn’t eaten today and nobody knows where she is,” he told TSN on Tuesday night. “She’s worn the same thing for like three years. She’s got her Imperial School staff hoodie with a nice little Connor Ingram button on it. She made the guy redo the picture because I had a beard in it.

“We’re shaving years off her life. I’d never let my kid be a goalie just because I see how my mom is.”

There were sarcastic cheers from the crowd in the third period each time Connor made a rare save.

Spectators at Air Canada Centre were having fun at the expense of Slovakia, its paltry six shots tying a record for the fewest registered by a team in world junior history.

Norway shares the dubious record, having fired six pucks at Mike Vernon in a 13-0 loss to Canada in 1983.

“The first good shot he got was right on the middle of his forehead and he described it as, ‘Taking it right in Winnipeg, Manitoba,’” Brent said.

“He’s been a goofy guy all his life,” added Bryce. “It’s good to see he hasn’t tried to change that or change his mindset. He’s just being himself.”

Ingram posted the shutout on Tuesday and did nothing to hinder his chances of being the No. 1 guy down the stretch, but seeing very little rubber kept the WHL’s save-percentage leader from showcasing the talent that has endeared him to fans of the Blazers.

Canada (2-0) will be back in action against Latvia (0-2) on Thursday, with puck-drop set for 5 p.m.

Team brass had not yet named a starting goalie as of KTW’s press deadline on Wednesday, with head coach Dominique Ducharme saying staff was still discussing the decision.

Carter Hart, the Everett Silvertip who entered the tournament No. 1 on the depth chart, looked shaky at times in Canada’s 5-3 triumph over Russia on Monday, allowing three goals on 17 shots.

Hart also allowed three goals on 15 shots in his final pre-tournament start against Switzerland, while Ingram recorded a 21-save shutout in his only pre-tournament start against the Czech Republic.

“I was supposed to go back to work on January third, but if things shape up like he might be the starter, I might have to make a quick phone call to work,” Bryce said.

Canada will finish round-robin play against the U.S. on Saturday, with game time set for 12:30 p.m.The medal games will be played on Jan. 5.

“In reality, all that really matters is that, at the end of it, Canada wins,” Brent said.

“Connor stepping onto the ice wearing the Maple Leaf and knowing he was going to start was a pretty proud moment for this family and everybody that’s here from Imperial.

“It’s the culmination of a lot of things in that moment right there.”