Inmate gets 18 months for attack on fellow prisoner in Kamloops jail

A “pre-emptive” attack on an unsuspecting fellow inmate has earned a prisoner at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre an 18-month jail sentence.

Jacob Lowes, 31, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm for his part in a jailhouse altercation more than a year ago.

On Dec. 6, 2015, court heard, Daniel Mader had just finished cutting the hair of another prisoner when he was attacked from behind by Lowes.

“The first blow struck was a blindside punch on Mr. Mader by Mr. Lowes,” Crown prosecutor Neil Flanagan said. “He was struck with considerable force. Mr. Mader was felled by this first blow.”

Flanagan said the punch knocked Mader to the ground and the assault continued.

“Mr. Mader is on the floor,” Flanagan said. “Mr. Lowes then struck further blows. There is a flurry of blows — I don’t know the exact number — but all struck with considerable force.”

While Mader was on the ground, Flanagan said, another inmate dumped a jug of scalding water on his head. Travis Hache, who dumped the water, was Lowes’ cellmate at the time.

Flanagan said the water caused serious injuries to Mader’s head and potentially permanent damage to one of his ears.

Hache has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and will be sentenced on April 3.

The attack was described in court as an act of “pre-emptive self-defence.”

“It sounds like Mr. Mader may have made a threat against Mr. Lowes,” Flanagan said, noting Mader, a convicted killer from Kelowna, was near the end of his sentence and looking forward to freedom.

“He had no interest in becoming involved in prison politics.”

Defence lawyer Don Campbell said Lowes had heard through various prison channels that Mader had called him a “paperwork rat” — someone who helped police in an investigation.

Lowes’ 18-month sentence was credited as time served. He is awaiting trial on a string of charges, including one count of attempted murder, in connection to a shooting in August 2014 in Vernon’s Polson Park.

If convicted, he will not be able to use the time credited to his 18-month sentence toward any new jail time.