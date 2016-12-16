Interim KAG curator has ‘commitment to artists in B.C.’

Adrienne Fast has been hired as interim curator at the Kamloops Art Gallery for the next 13 months. Fast received a doctorate in art history and theory last year at the University of British Columbia.

She worked as a teaching assistant there, as an adjunct professor at the University of Western Washington and most recently as assistant curator at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

She is replacing Charo Neville, who will be taking a leave in coming weeks. Among her work will be overseeing 2017 exhibitions and programs and working on a summer exhibition, as well as one that will open in January 2018.

KAG executive director Margaret Chrumka said “Adrienne impressed us with her commitment to artists in B.C. and her experience working with collections and artists at the Vancouver Art Gallery. Her particular interest in printmaking and South Asian art provide us with a unique opportunity to share this expertise with our community.”