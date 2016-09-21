Interior Health asked to consider mobile drug-use site

As discussions move forward on a safe-consumption site for drug use, the province’s health minister has asked Interior Health Authority to consider a mobile clinic.

Terry Lake said during yesterday’s press conference on the fentanyl crisis in the province that he thinks having a unit that can go to where people are using illicit drugs might resolve the need to serve both sides of the Thompson River in Kamloops without creating a permanent drug-use clinic in a neighbourhood where it might not be wanted.

Earlier this month, as IHA medical officer of health Dr. Silvina Mema discussed the plan to open such a site in Kamloops, city councillors expressed support for one on each of the north and south shores.

Lake, however, said it might be better to have health-care staff and counsellors able to go to where people who use opioid drugs congregate or live.

During the press conference, Lake introduced Leslie McBain, a mother whose 25-year-old son Jordan died two years ago from an overdose.

Lake and Public Safety Minister Mike Morris said a video is a new part of a public-awareness campaign to help educate people about illicit drug deaths.

Her story can be seen online at http://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/overdose.

Chief coroner Lisa Lapointe was also part of the press conference. She said last month was the first time this year the number of overdose deaths in the province was lower than the year previous, with 49 recorded.

In August 2015, there were 55 such deaths in B.C.

In Kamloops, only one overdose death was recorded in August.

Kamloops has recorded 23 overdose deaths through August.

In 2015, the city recorded seven such deaths, while registering eight deaths in 2014, eight deaths in 2013, five deaths in 2012, two deaths in 2011 and 10 deaths in 2010.

Lapointe said there have been 488 illicit-drug overdose deaths in B.C. to the end of August — 60 per cent of them linked to fentanyl — compared to 505 in total last year.

She said most of the deaths involve cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Morris added police are detecting fentanyl in every street drug available.

Provincial health officer Dr. Perry Kendall said “while the numbers appear to have started going in the right direction, there are still too many people succumbing to overdoses.”