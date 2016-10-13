Interior Wellness Festival and Conference at Sahali Mall

The Interior’s largest health and wellness event is at Sahali Mall this weekend.

The Interior Wellness Festival and Conference runs Friday to Sunday, with more than 50 experts in health, nutrition, yoga, movement, spirituality and healing. The festival marketplace is free to attend and will include vendors, demonstrations, samples, prizes, live entertainment and information on everything from techniques and technology to supplements and superfoods.

Festival hours are Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Interior Wellness Conference will run simultaneously, with workshops all three days. Participating speakers range from holistic nutritionists and counsellors to lifestyle coaches, yoga instructors and spiritual advisors. There are nearly 60 sessions from which to choose.

Full conference passes cost $99 and can be purchased online at interiorwellness.com. Daytime passes are $30 for today or Sunday and $40 for Saturday.

Single workshops cost $15 each.