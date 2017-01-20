International student fined in connection to $500,000 crash; could be deported

A Thompson Rivers University international student from India who was driving drunk when he caused more than a half-million dollars in damage to a downtown Kamloops building has been fined and banned from driving for a year.

But he won’t have to pay any restitution to the business he crashed into — at least, not yet.

Shirish Dwivedi, 22, was sentenced on Thursday by Kamloops provincial court Judge Len Marchand.

Court heard Dwivedi was behind the wheel of a friend’s souped-up Mitsubishi Eclipse in the early-morning hours of April 11, 2015, when the vehicle slammed into an office building on the corner of First Avenue and St. Paul Street, becoming lodged inside a dental office.

During his trial, Dwivedi admitted to having consumed two drinks in the hours before the collision, but maintained he was not impaired. He described his sobriety as “exactly fine” and “not drunk.”

Dwivedi said he had never before driven in Canada and that the experience was also his first time driving a vehicle with manual transmission.

In court, Dwivedi said he was driving the vehicle because his friend, the owner of the Eclipse, was drunk.

Court heard Dwivedi blew a reading over the 0.08 blood-alcohol limit two hours after the crash.

Marchand did not buy Dwivedi’s evidence and ordered Dwivedi to pay a $1,500 fine and banned him from driving for 12 months.

Crown prosecutor Will Burrows recommended restitution to cover at least some of the $520,417.20 in damage caused to the building, but defence lawyer Jeremy Carr said a lawsuit has already been launched targeting Dwivedi for the money.

Carr also said Dwivedi, who now lives in Ontario, could face further punitive measures.

“There is a possibility he will be asked to leave the country,” Carr said. “He doesn’t have status here in Canada. He was only here on a student visa.”

Dwivedi was studying computer sciences at TRU.