Invest in a movie for Christmas

Yes, the Christmas season is upon us. I know this because my liver is saying strange things to me about what it will do if I subject it to one more party.

I like to lay around over the break and watch a few movies. Why not make it an investment movie?

They can be more entertaining than trying to read the Wall Street Journal.

Here are a few of my favourites:

The investment movie that had the greatest impact on me was the original Wall Street (1987) starring Michael Douglas as Gordon Gekko.

The movie follows a young broker (Bud Fox played by a young Charlie Sheen) trying to land the “elephant” client (Gekko) and get a jump on his career.

The movie is jammed full of the 1980s greed and plastic. Bud soon comes to realize every form of success comes at a cost. My favourite line goes something like this: “He wouldn’t know the difference between preferred stock and livestock. If he owned a funeral parlour, no one would die.”

As I was a spry 25-year-old starting out in the investment world in 1989, I watched and learned from this movie many, many times.

The movie Boiler Room came out in 2000 and really highlights the darker side of the investment world.

I always liked it because characters quote some of the lines from Wall Street.

When my wife watched it with me and heard the characters quoting some of the same lines I had been heard to say, I must admit she gave a very perplexed look.

I think the movie sends home the old saying caveat emptor — or buyer beware.

There is always someone looking to part you from your money, so be careful.

Margin Call (2011) does a pretty good job of walking through what happened during the 2008 stock market meltdown/financial crisis.

This intense movie covers a 36-hour period in which the members of a firm are tasked with the job of unloading toxic mortgage-backed securities to unsuspecting clients at all costs.

They are destroying their careers, but getting paid 10 years’ salary to do it. This is one film I can watch over and over. It is really well-written and acted.

The Big Short (2015) covers several groups of people who figure out there is something terribly wrong in the mortgage world leading to the mortgage and housing crisis of 2006-2007.

The movie is based on the book of the same title, written by Michael Lewis, that is based on a true story or stories. This comedy-drama is a little eclectic in its design and that makes it entertaining. The takeaway would be that when the world is full of greed, everything is heading nowhere but up — and the smart ones see no problem getting the heck out.

The last movie on the list is longest and takes real commitment to set aside the three hours to fully appreciate the roller-coaster ride.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) follows the real life of Jordan Belfort and the stories are so extreme you will ask yourself if any of it could possibly have happened.

The answer is a simple yes.

If you watch it, pay attention to the scene in which Belfort sells an investor shares in what is known as a pink sheet. If you ever feel this message coming from your advisor, hang up.

