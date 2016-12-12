Investing in Christmas Cheer

Dean Nicholson and the staff at Investors Group in Kamloops got a little boost to start their fundraising for the KTW Christmas Cheer Fund this year.
Nicholson, a certified financial planner, said the company’s head office matched some of last year’s donations in the spring, giving Investors Group’s 2016 Cheer Fund donation an early bump of $1,205. In 12 years, Nicholson and company have raised $32,622.41 for Christmas Cheer.
“I don’t set benchmarks because everybody has so much on their plates and I totally get that and don’t want to impose,” Nicholson said when asked if he had a goal for this year’s effort.
“But, at the same time, I impose a little bit,” he said, laughing. “I motivate. I urge everybody.”
Investors Group is a community-minded company that supports charities throughout the year, including the Alzheimer’s Society, the Kamloops Food Bank, Rotary, Kiwanis, the YMCA-YWCA, the Kamloops Pregnancy Care Centre, ALS Society, the Valleyview Skating Club, Red Cross and the Kamloops Minor Hockey Association.
“This is, of course, one of my favourites,” Nicholson said. “We like to kind of spread the wealth. I love the five different charities. It’s nice to be able to affect a lot of different people in each of those charities.”
Thank you for donating
The annual KTW Christmas Cheer Fund is back for another year. The fund helps five charities: Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, Family Tree Family Centre, Sensational Soups, Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre and New Life Community Kamloops.
KTW has profiled each charity, detailing what they do and how the money you donate to the Cheer Fund helps them achieve their goals. Click on the names of the charities above to read all about them.
Donations can be made at the KTW office, 1365B Dalhousie Dr., on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. They can also be made online at kamloopsthisweek.com — look for the Cheer penguin and then click on it. That will take you to an online portal that will immediately generate a tax receipt for donations greater than $20. For donations made in person at the office for that amount, receipts will be generated in January.
Donations can also be made at the United Way Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo office, 177 Victoria St., during its office hours.
