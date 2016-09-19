It broke Alan Mott’s heart a little bit to do it. As the owner/operator of Arborscapes Tree Service got to work on the four-day project that would see roughly 15 mature trees removed from the corner of Notre Dame Drive and Laval Crescent, he couldn’t help but have mixed feelings.

“It’s funny. I am an arborist by trade and a tree-hugger by nature and I was surprised that no one even came and gave me grief or asked me questions. I literally did that whole project without a complaint,” Mott told KTW. “The trees were perfectly healthy and I’m not ill-willing the company in Vancouver, but it was tragic to see the trees go. They were kind of like a landmark for that corner. I understand progress, at the same time.”

The landscaping project wrapped up last week and has certainly left the street corner with a different look. According to property manager Morgan Nicholsfigueiredo, it was necessary to remove the trees to make the site more attractive to future tenants.

“The trees that were there, we felt as the landlord, were not going to be effective with the new development,” Nicholsfigueiredo said. “If you look what’s going on in the area — the commercial stuff across the street — retailers need visibility in order to put their signs up and attract business. These trees were very thick and they weren’t going to be conducive to the development that we’re planning.”

Tree branches were chipped and sent to Cinnamon Ridge, Mott said, while some of the straighter logs were claimed by woodworkers in town who could make use of them for milling. There’s no bylaw prohibiting the removal of healthy trees from private property, he said. Bylaw supervisor John Ramsay confirmed there’s not much the city can do when the trees aren’t on city property.

“In Kamloops, we’re actually not set up that way yet, like Victoria and Vancouver, where you need to have permits in order to do any sort of tree removal in either public or commercial spaces,” Mott said. “As it stands right now, basically, you can cut down trees, free for all, whenever you want. We don’t have a permit system in Kamloops.”

Mott said it’s his understanding more landscaping will take place on the corner, with low-growth shrubs and a handful of smaller trees taking root. Nicholsfigueiredo said the landscaping had to occur following Greyhound’s decision to move on from the site.

“If they were staying there, I wouldn’t have done anything with the trees,” he said. “I wouldn’t have cared at all.”