iTel receives Startup Canada award

iTel Networks has been recognized for its growth as an early-stage company. iTel received the Startup Canada award for High Growth Entrepreneurship, given to a company exhibiting average annual growth rates greater than 20 per cent per year.

Startup Canada supports a national grassroots network of small businesses. The annual awards celebrate “outstanding achievement in advancing Canadian entrepreneurship.”

“It’s just recognition for the people who work really hard here,” said iTel founder and chief operating officer Dan Rink. “We’re growing quickly because we do a good job and our customers like us and we get lots of referrals. I think mostly it’s just nice to have the recognition.”

The 10-year-old company recently announced plans to expand to 300 employees from 75 and relocate from Kamloops Innovation to the former headquarters of Weyerhaeuser Canada on Mission Flats.

Rink told media the company is growing by about 10 employees per month.

He said accolades from Startup Canada also reflect on the greater startup community that exists in the city.

“Kamloops Innovation has done a really wonderful job of helping promote tech in Kamloops and there’s lots of support from them and the provincial government for companies here,” he said. “You can see a real shift happening in Kamloops for sure. Compared to three or four years ago, there is a huge growing startup community in Kamloops.”

Rink said support from mentors and advisors through Kamloops Innovation, the local technology business accelerator, has been critical to iTel’s growth.

John Zubak, entrepreneur-in-residence at Kamloops Innovation, received the Startup Canada Lifetime Achievement Award for making a “long-term impact and enduring legacy” in advancing a culture for entrepreneurial growth.

Zubak is mentoring companies at Kamloops Innovation through the BC Innovation Council’s Venture Acceleration Program. It exists to guide and coach entrepreneurs starting new businesses.

Kamloops Innovation’s executive director Lincoln Smith said the awards recognize Kamloops as an ideal place for entrepreneurs to start a business.