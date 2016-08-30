It’s a girl — TRU nursing school welcomes baby

The Thompson Rivers University School of Nursing has announced the birth of baby Florence, born to Victoria — a $120,000 birthing mannequin, the newest addition to the school.

Florence was born at 11:30 a.m., weighs 3.6 kilograms and is 25.4 centimetres in length. Faculty, students and donors were able to participate in the delivery Tuesday morning in room 331 at the nursing simulation learning centre in the Ken Lepin Science and Health Sciences Building.

Both baby and mother performed well during the labour.

Funds to purchase Victoria were donated to the school by philanthropists Ken and Maureen Lepin.

The life-sized interactive female mannequin is cutting-edge — full-body supple skin, seamless joints and fully operational in transit— providing nursing students with a nearly life-like labour experience. The state-of-the-art technology will enable students to practise caring for the mother and baby before, during and after birth.

“We are very excited to have this calibre of fidelity mannequin available for our students,” dean of nursing Donna Murnaghan said.

“Victoria has the capacity to allow students to work through various stages of a pregnancy right up to a simulated birth. The faculty and simulation centre staff are able to program Victoria for students to experience a normal healthy birth as well as complex, emergency situations that require advanced assessments and critical action.”

Victoria, the most advanced childbirth simulator on the market today, enables nursing educators to implement triage simulations and team training and improve performance in areas where mistakes often occur.

“Not every student will get the chance to help a real patient through labour,” said nursing student Jenn Sage.,”Having this mannequin helps close the gap for those students unable to be involved in such an experience and helps them to better understand what happens pre- and post-labour. I think this will benefit the School of Nursing as it allows the program to expand its focus from a generalized medical/surgical focus to include scenarios that are perhaps more critical.”