It’s deja vu again with the B.C. Conservatives as Brooks is elected leader

It’s deja vu again with the B.C. Conservatives as Brooks is elected...

The man whose resignation in January created the B.C. Conservative Party leadership race has won the battle and is once again leader of the party.

Dan Brooks, 41, was elected leader at the party’s convention in Prince George on Saturday, garnering 52.1 per cent of the vote and defeating Konrad Pimiskern on the second ballot. Jay Cross was the third leadership candidate.

Brooks won the 2014 leadership race with 61.9 per cent of the vote.

He stepped down as leader eight months ago, citing family and business reasons. Brooks and wife Ellen have seven daughters.

Brooks, who lived in the Dufferin area of Kamloops while earlier serving as leader, is owner and operator of Crystal Lake Lodge in north-central British Columbia.

“I put forward to the party membership during the course of my leadership campaign a number of specific proposals and so I regard my victory as a mandate from B.C. Conservatives to continue to outline new and bold ideas that will promote a dynamic economy and higher paycheques for all British Columbians,” Brooks said after his weekend victory.

In early July, Brooks unveiled a proposal to sell government-owned liquor stores and casino operations, with the proceeds going to economic-development initiatives. In August, he added the BC Pavilion Corporation as another potential privatization asset.

Brooks has also called for a pipeline to carry oil to the Pacific Coast and then to Asian markets.

The Conservatives did not elect any candidates in the 2013 provincial election, in which they received 4.8 per cent of the popular vote. The party last had an MLA in Victoria in 1975.

The next provincial election will be held on May 9, 2017. The party has yet to announce any potential candidates for Kamloops’ two ridings.