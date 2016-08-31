It’s International Overdose Awareness Day

Sherry Robinson, mother of the late Tyler Aaron Robinson, hangs a star to encourage public awareness of families living with the pain and stigma of substance-use challenges and overdose deaths within their families. Robinson is at the International Overdose Awareness Day booth at the Kamloops Farmers’ Market on Wednesday. The market, in the 400-block of Victoria Street, runs until 2 p.m. As part of International Overdose Awareness Day, a candlelight vigil will be held in Riverside Park Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. Dave Eagles/KTW

