It’s more than elementary, Watson

Watson might have won on Jeopardy!, but it could not have predicted the microphone would die three times yesterday during a presentation about the supercomputer.

Maybe if it had reviewed all the documentation about microphone usage and battery lives at Thompson Rivers University, it might have been able to anticipate the glitches.

Speaker Caroline Ong, analytics and cognitive leader at IBM Canada’s global business services, said it just showed that while the world of artificial intelligence (AI) is expanding exponentially, “batteries still matter.”

Ong was the first to present in the annual technology and innovation speaker series at the university, one offered in partnership with the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

She outlined some of the business uses Watson can provide in a variety of sectors.

Watson is an artificially intelligent computing system capable of answering questions posed in regular language.

Named for IBM’s first CEO, Thomas J. Watson, it is designed to think like a human, but is capable of reviewing more information faster than any human could.

For example, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, Watson has been trained by doctors on what to look for as it reviews journals, textbooks and any other data on breast, lung, colon and rectal cancers.

“It’s not replacing doctors,” Ong said. “It’s given them access to information they can’t possibly read in a lifetime.”

One doctor at the cancer centre was skeptical of the ability of artificial intelligence and tested it, asking for a treatment plan for a specific situation for which a treatment wasn’t readily identifiable.

The system’s response after reviewing the information, analyzing it and applying it to the question was this reply: “See? I came up with this and I had not ever heard of it.”

Watson had found an obscure study of which the doctor was unaware, one he used to develop a valid treatment plan.

The Hilton Hotel group is using Watson technology to create Connie, a robotic concierge that can answer questions connected to the location of the best Italian restaurant near the hotel where it is located and how to get more towels.

“It understands what people are looking for and answers them,” Ong said, noting the Toronto Raptors of the NBA uses Watson technology in player training.

Before, the room used by the team would have had post-it notes and other pieces of paper on the walls; now the Raptors use smart boards. More importantly, through having each player write a 3,000 word essay, Watson has been able to do personality profiles — who is aggressive, assertive and confident, for example — on each Raptor that coaches can use to determine the best way to communicate with them.

Ong spoke yesterday to a room full of business and computer-science students and teachers. The goal was to show how artificial intelligence can transform almost any industry, not by replacing workers, but by improving their expertise.