Jail could be next step for 13-year-old who posted beating on social media, judge warns

Jail could be next step for 13-year-old who posted beating on social...

A 13-year-old who went from being a straight-A student and rep sports player convictions for break and enter and assault is one step away from jail, a provincial court judge warned Monday.

Judge Chris Cleaveley sentenced the youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, to a year of probation for an assault that was recorded by a friend and posted on social media. The teen also pleaded guilty to three breaches of court orders.

Earlier this year he was sentenced to a period of probation for a break and enter at at liquor store.

Crown lawyer Andrew Duncan said the youth and his friend went an acquaintance’s house on Feb. 11 this year. The youth egged his friend on, encouraging him to beat the acquaintance. When he hesitated, the youth threatened, saying “I’ll give you ten seconds to take a swing.”

The youth then took over, administering a beating that was recorded by his friend on video. It was later posted on social media, allowing police to review the incident.

“He knows the next step is custody,” said defence lawyer Michelle Stanford, noting he went from success in school and sports to experimenting with drugs and hanging out with 18-year-olds.

His family also went through a recent break up. Both parents were present at the sentence hearing.

Cleaveley warned the next step for the youth is jail.

“I wouldn’t put a 13-year-old in jail but at some point you’ll force everyone’s hand,” he said.

Terms of the probation include that he attend school, perform 25 hours of community service and write letters of apology to his victim and the liquor store owner.