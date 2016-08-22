Jail could be next step for 13-year-old who posted beating on social media, judge warns

A 13-year-old who went from being a straight-A student and rep sports player convictions for break and enter and assault is one step away from jail, a provincial court judge warned Monday.
Judge Chris Cleaveley sentenced the youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, to a year of probation for an assault that was recorded by a friend and posted on social media. The teen also pleaded guilty to three breaches of court orders.
Earlier this year he was sentenced to a period of probation for a break and enter at at liquor store.
Crown lawyer Andrew Duncan said the youth and his friend went an acquaintance’s house on Feb. 11 this year. The youth egged his friend on, encouraging him to beat the acquaintance. When he hesitated, the youth threatened, saying “I’ll give you ten seconds to take a swing.”
The youth then took over, administering a beating that was recorded by his friend on video. It was later posted on social media, allowing police to review the incident.
“He knows the next step is custody,” said defence lawyer Michelle Stanford, noting he went from success in school and sports to experimenting with drugs and hanging out with 18-year-olds.
His family also went through a recent break up. Both parents were present at the sentence hearing.
Cleaveley warned the next step for the youth is jail.
“I wouldn’t put a 13-year-old in jail but at some point you’ll force everyone’s hand,” he said.
Terms of the probation include that he attend school, perform 25 hours of community service and write letters of apology to his victim and the liquor store owner.
sounds like this punk needs some tough love, maybe a couple of months behind bars might scare him straight, probation won’t do a thing except show him what he can get away with
Once youth are indoctrinated into the prison system they seldom ever disassociate themselves from their Alma mater.
Where are the parents? Obviously not doing their job if this kid is out causing all this trouble.
Hahahaha… that’s funny, thinking the parents are responsible for their kid!!! good one. Its not the way our society is, Its easier to blame everyone and everything else than to look into the mirror!
There is some potential here for a serious future in crime. Let’s hope the parents can help set this kid straight, or else.
What a twisted little mind this kid has! Beating the crap out of another kid just for fun, the school system is not the place for him, there used to be an excellent facility for ‘sick” kids like this, down in Vancouver. I do not think the school should be required to watch him and make sure he behaves. That is what will happen, everyone from teachers to classroom assistants will be told to keep an eye on him, watch for problems. Meanwhile the kids who really need the support won’t get it, because all eyes will be on this little sh.. who needs more than an education right now. He needs some serious counseling, and twenty four seven supervision. I hope whichever school he attends makes all the parents aware of his presence. His parents breaking up should not send him spinning out of control, he is not the victim here.