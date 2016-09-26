Jam-packed rugby day for Raiders (with slideshow)

Max Heppner stretches to score for the Kamloops Raiders, their only try in a 35-7 loss to the Surrey Beavers in men’s second-division B.C. Rugby Union play at Exhibition Park on Saturday. For more photos, see slideshow below. Allen Douglas/KTW
Saturday was a rugby day for the Kamloops Raiders, who played host to three matches at Exhibition Park.
The club’s women moved to 2-0 in first division B.C. Rugby Union (BCRU) play with a 64-10 mauling of the Nanaimo Hornets.
Kaitlyn Cumming (3), Beth Anderson (2), Riley Halvorson, Lizzy Gotuaco, Frankie Fraser and Erin (Casper) Connelly-Reed had tries for Kamloops, with Jess Oldenburger adding eight conversions and one penalty kick.
In men’s second division BCRU action, the Surrey Beavers downed the Raiders 35-7.
Max Heppner had the home team’s only try. Steve Thomson booted the conversion. Kamloops is 0-1 on the campaign.
The Raiders and Williams Lake Rustlers staged an exhibition tilt, with the visitors prevailing 55-32.
Kamloops’ second-divison men and first-division women will be in Kelowna for matches on Saturday.