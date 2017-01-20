Jan. 30 open house in Kamloops on student reporting

Parents of children in schools in the Kamloops-Thompson district are invited to an open house to discuss how they want to be informed of their kids’ performance in class.

The Monday, Jan. 30, open house — which will include discussion on the future of report cards — is part of the three-year implementation of B.C.’s new curriculum.

Ministry of Education staff and school district officials will be at the Henry Grube Education Centre, (245 Kitchener Cres., at the north end of Overlanders Bridge) to talk about student progress reporting in kindergarten to Grade 9 classrooms.

The meeting will the eighth of 11 being held throughout the province.

Parents can drop in to the casual open house between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to share their ideas on student reporting and to learn more about the new curriculum.

A brainstorming workshop will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., giving parents the opportunity to participate in small group sessions discussing their thoughts in greater detail.

While this public meeting will primarily be of interest to parents of kindergarten to Grade 9 students, everybody is welcome to attend.

Parents unable to attend the meeting can still learn about the process and share their thoughts online until Feb. 28 at http://engage.gov.bc.ca/yourkidsprogress. For more details on B.C.’s new curriculum, go online to www.curriculum.gov.bc.ca