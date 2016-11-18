January decision on admissibility of evidence seized in raid

A B.C. Supreme Court justice will decide in January what evidence seized by police in a raid on a Sahali home will be allowed as evidence in the trial of a couple.

Jason and Sarah Robertson each face 10 counts related to weapons and stolen property offences. Mounties raided their home in May 2014, seizing firearms, drugs and electronics.

Police targeted the home based on tips that Jason Robertson was associated with a Prince George-based gang known as “The Crew” and was dealing in kilogram-level quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin.

Using a sophisticated audio- and video-recording system in the home, defence lawyers alleged during a pre-trial hearing that RCMP undermined the couple’s rights under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms when they conducted the search.

But Justice Jeanne Watchuk ruled RCMP had reasonable grounds under the search warrant to make many of the seizures, although they did fail to properly warn before smashing down the door to the home. The Crown also acknowledged police failed to give Sarah Robertson a right to speak to a lawyer before asking her questions.

She did not admit to anything, however.

The trial for the couple is scheduled for January.