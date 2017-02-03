Jeep at centre of fatal hit run investigation subject of court hearing

Police are asking a judge to extend the time they can keep evidence in the case of a Kamloops teenager who was killed in a hit-and-run collision nearly three months ago.

Jennifer Gatey died on Nov. 4 while walking across Pacific Way just south of Aberdeen Drive, behind her family’s Aberdeen home.

The South Kamloops secondary Grade 11 student was one day shy of her 17th birthday.

The vehicle that hit Gatey did not stop. Police later announced they were looking for a dark-coloured Jeep.

On Nov. 8, investigators seized a dark-coloured two-door Jeep from a driveway outside a home in Dufferin.

In Kamloops provincial court on Thursday, Judge Roy Dickie was told the lawyer for the registered owner of the Jeep is opposed to police holding on to the vehicle.

“It was set for today so that [the registered owner] or his counsel could decide whether they want to oppose it,” RCMP Const. Kevin McIntyre said in court.

When a police application to extend the time investigators can keep evidence without charges is opposed, the matter is left in the hands of a judge.

A one-hour hearing is expected to be scheduled to determine whether Mounties will be allowed to keep the Jeep for a longer period of time.