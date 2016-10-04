Jensen Law reigns supreme in rec soccer league

Jensen Law won the over-30 Kamloops Recreational Soccer League title on the weekend, downing Mortgage Intelligence 4-1 in the final.

The Rick Salituro Memorial Award winner, given to the most valuable player, went to Brett Wasylik.

Anchor Roofing won the B Cup with a 1-0 victory over Piva Financial Services, earning a memorial trophy created in honour of Cam Gordon, who recently passed away.

Anchor won the regular-season title, Jensen won the Presidents Cup, Chris Larson scored the most goals to win the Golden Boot Award, Bryce Edgell kept the most clean sheets to claim the Top Glove Award and Kal Tire MTG was the most-sportsmanlike squad.