Jermaine Loewen bobbleheads to be handed out on Blazers’ Faith and Family Day

Jermaine Loewen bobbleheads to be handed out on Blazers’ Faith and Family...

Jermaine, you are our son.

Bishop Joseph P. Nguyen looked over at Jermaine Loewen and calmly said those words, thanking the ultra-popular Kamloops Blazers’ forward on behalf of the city for being a role model to young people.

“You teach them how to overcome challenges and show the beauty of teamwork and leadership and friendship,” said Nguyen, representing the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kamloops at a Blazers’ press conference on Friday. “We are grateful to you and we are very proud — and I think more tickets will come.”

Those in attendance at the gathering held to announce plans for Faith and Family Day on

Feb. 13 — Jermaine Loewen Bobblehead Day at Sandman Centre — shared a laugh at the bishop’s comment about filling seats inside the Mark Recchi Way edifice.

Blazers’ president Don Moores made no bones about it — yes, the club is using the promotional event for financial gain, aiming to fill the building and pad club coffers.

“But we want to do this in a way that benefits others,” Moores said.

Loewen’s background makes him the perfect choice to be the face of the event, having lived in an orphanage in Jamaica until he was five before being adopted and moving to Arborg, Man., where he learned to play hockey and eventually became good enough to play in the WHL.

“Sometimes we take things for granted because everything we need is here,” Nguyen said. “We can learn a great deal from Jermaine about overcoming challenges and struggles in life.”

Loewen is also a churchgoing 19-year-old who admits it’s tough to remain true to his faith in the world of junior hockey, where it’s no secret off-ice temptations fly in the face of some religious values.

“It’s definitely something that’s hard for me and it’s a struggle,” the towering six-foot-four forward told KTW at the press conference. “You know, I do make mistakes and I’m not going to say I’m this holy-art-thou kind of person, because I have made some mistakes and slip-ups, but I try my best to be a role model to kids. Maybe I can give back to them without even talking to them.”

Loewen made two requests when approached by team brass about bobblehead day — Big Brothers Big Sisters Kamloops should benefit and make darn sure you get my hair right.

As for the doll: “There’s some pretty cool details in my hair and they got that fade look right, and that big smile with the pearly-white teeth. I like that. I’m proud of it and it looks really good.”

Jessica Gordon was representing Big Brothers Big Sisters Kamloops at the press conference, there to say thank you to the club and sponsors Cates Ford Oien Epp Barristers & Solicitors, Fulton and Company LLP and Gillespie and Company LLP for supplying more than 400 tickets for “the littles.”

Just weeks before Christmas, it was announced the agency is taking a step back to address its sustainability due to a lack of funding, with a full review of programs and services being undertaken.

“I can’t speak too much to the financial side of things, but I can say we’re trying to be able to support kids as much as we can in the community,” said Gordon, a mentoring supervisor.

“Jermaine’s story is perfect for us to share with our kids and the more support we have from groups like the Blazers, the more we can provide mentorship for kids.”

There is a burden that comes along with being propped up as a role model, but Loewen said it’s one worth carrying.

“It can be challenging, but a lot of good things come out of it,” he said. “And they made a bobblehead of me.

“I’m just tickled and honoured.”

The details

Kamloops will play host to the Portland Winterhawks on Monday, Feb. 13, with a 2 p.m. puck-drop scheduled for the B.C. Family Day game.

The first 5,000 fans in the building will receive Loewen bobbleheads, supplied by sponsor Intact Insurance.

During the game, the Heart and Stroke Foundation will be selling tickets, raffling off a trip for two to anywhere WestJet flies.

The St. Ann’s Academy and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Rising Stars school choir will perform national anthems. Nguyen will drop the puck.

St. Ann’s and the catholic church combined to buy 400 tickets to the game.

Players will hang around for a post-game skate with fans and will also be at Browns Socialhouse that night to mingle with Blazer backers. Browns will be giving away team posters at the game.