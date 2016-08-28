Jogger in serious condition after hit-and-run crash

A jogger is in serious condition in hospital after a hit-and-run crash on the Tk’emlups Indian Band reserve on Sunday, police say.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Doug Aird said two people were jogging in the 500-block of Athabasca Street West on the reserve just before 7:30 a.m. when a car struck one of them before speeding away.

The vehicle had been stolen from a North Shore address hours earlier. It was found abandoned near the Halston Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Aird said police are hoping to speak with anyone who saw a person of interest seen walking in circles on the Halston Bridge about 20 minutes after the crash. He is described as a young man wearing a black jacket with a hood up, carrying a white backpack.

“If you have any information or may know who this person of interest may be, police are asking you call Crime Stoppers or the local detachment,” Aird said.

The investigation is ongoing. Aird said an RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting.