Join stars to support RIH Foundation

Local celebs will take the stage this weekend for The Royal Inland Hospital fundraiser Dancing Like the Stars. Those who have spent the last couple months with local instructors include: Logan Giesbrecht and Raj Rana (Academy of Dance), Susan Brown and Tara Gostelow (Luki Dance Productions), Daljit Sadhra and Brandy Gozda (Academy of Dance), Cristina Ostapovitch and T. J. Connors (Akimbo Dance Studio) and Todd and Chantelle Stone (Nuance Dance Studio).

The event, organized by the RIH Foundation, is on Sept. 10 at the Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre. Money will help fund breast-health programs at RIH.

Judges include Lesra Martin, Larry Grant and Regina Bittner-Rothbard, while emcees are Lorianna Bennett and Terry Lake. Each team has learned a different dance style and will show off their moves during the evening.

Tickets are $200 and are available by calling 250-314-2325 or at the RIH Foundation office, located on the second floor of the hospital. Attendees are asked to wear silver, black or white and arrive by 6 p.m.