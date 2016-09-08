Judge: No proof accused knew weapons were in room

A B.C. Supreme Court justice has ruled the Crown did not prove an offender had knowledge or control of a sawed-off rifle and stolen handgun found in a furnace room of a North Kamloops home.

Justice Keith Bracken acquitted Steven Bartkowski, 45, of four weapons-related charges related to the guns found inside a duffel bag.

But Bartkowski was convicted of possession of a prohibited weapon — a Taser-type device shaped like a set of brass knuckles found in the suite — and of possessing a weapon or firearm when he was under a lifetime ban.

“One can’t resist a strong suspicion the accused well knew what was in the bag and was storing it there to keep it secret . . .” Bracken said in his ruling.

Nonetheless, he said the Crown did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt Bartkowski had knowledge and control of the contents of the duffel bag found in the furnace room.

No fingerprints were found on the guns or duffel bag.

Defence lawyer Don Campbell argued police had “investigative tunnel vision” when, finding no drugs, they attempted to link the firearms to Bartkowksi.

Bartkowski testified friends and acquaintances came and went in what police called a typical drug house, located on Chestnut Avenue.

The Crown acknowledged the case was based on circumstantial evidence. There was also potential access via an upstairs suite.

Acting on a tip regarding a mid-level drug operation, police raided the basement suite in March 2014. They found only trace amounts of drugs.

Bartkowski was given credit for seven months already served awaiting trial.

Crown prosecutor Adrienne Murphy argued for a sentence of an additional 11 to 17 months prison. Campbell recommended allowing Bartkowski to serve 90 more days in jail on weekends while he otherwise lives at a recovery house.

The 45-year-old reported he is clean from drug addiction he acquired when jailed in 1996 at a federal penitentiary.

Justice Keith Bracken was scheduled to give his decision on sentence Thursday afternoon.

Bartkowski was one of three men charged following the 2002 slaying of Noel Thibault, whose charred remains were found in a vehicle abandoned at a gravel pit just outside Victoria.

Originally convicted of first-degree murder, Bartkowski successfully appealed and was eventually handed a nine-year sentence for manslaughter.