Judge rejects many defence points in Robertsons hearing

RCMP officers broke some rules when they smashed down the door of a Sahali residence and seized guns, drugs and household items, a B.C. Supreme Court justice ruled Thursday.

But Justice Jeanne Watchuk rejected many defence allegations of improper techniques used by Mounties in the raid on the home of Jason and Sarah Robertson.

The couple is charged with weapons and property offences.

Police began watching the couple and their associates early in 2014, believing Jason Robertson was associated with a Prince George drug-trafficking gang known as The Crew and was dealing in kilogram levels of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.

Armed with a search warrant in May of that year, officers raided the couple’s home in Sahali, as well as two other residences. They seized 40 firearms, drugs and $50,000 in cash, in addition to electronics and household items.

During intermittent legal proceedings over the past year, charges have been narrowed down from the original 50, with the Crown abandoning drug offences and a number of other allegations.

Defence lawyers Jeremy Jensen and Julian van der Walle argued the couple’s rights under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms were breached and evidence obtained in the raid should be tossed out.

Watchuk is expected to complete her ruling Friday, which will determine what evidence can be entered at the couple’s trial in January.

But she rejected a number of defence allegations of wrongdoing by police.

Armed with a sophisticated video- and audio-surveillance system installed at the Sahali home, defence lawyers scrutinized every police action and word.

But Watchuk found police made only three errors: failing to wait sufficient time before smashing down the front door; seizing unrelated goods, including suitcases (used to carry items for police), a fishing rod and cologne; and not properly supervising officers for the last 90 minutes of the search.

During the time guns and drugs were seized, however, Watchuk found the operation was properly supervised by an RCMP member in charge.

Watchuk found police did not err when they searched Jason Robertson’s Corvette without a warrant, as well as seizing several dozen guns that were legally owned by the couple.

Further arguments were made Thursday in preparation for the trial.