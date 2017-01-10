Judge rejects submission

A B.C. Supreme Court justice has rejected a proposed one-year jail sentence for a 61-year-old who had sex with a 15-year-old girl who lived next door.

The decision came after Crown and defence made a joint submission for the one-year sentence.

The victim’s name is protected by a court-ordered ban.

Justice Dev Dley allowed the accused man to withdraw his guilty plea. Crown and defence will decide next steps following a decision by the Supreme Court of Canada last year regarding joint submissions.

That decision requires judges to accept joint submissions. If not, accused persons are allowed to withdraw their plea. Options going forward include going to trial or making another joint submission.

Dley told the lawyers the proposed one-year sentence is too light after a review of the facts and case law.

The accused man babysat three younger children from next door while the 14-year-old came along to “hang around,” said Crown lawyer Catriona Elliott.

They pair began having sex when she was 15. The girl’s mother discovered texts between the two when she was 17.

At the outset of the hearing defence lawyer Micah Rankin told B.C. Court Justice Dev Dley “it’s not a case where the Crown is alleging breach of trust or grooming” but Dley said the facts speak otherwise.

“My concern was as a result of the view of the facts, which indicated a period of grooming followed by a period of intercourse between the two parties.”

Dley said the 61-year-old “was a neighbour. It’s apparent he was a trusted friend of the family.”

A date has been set later this month to schedule a next appearance.