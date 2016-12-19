JUMP in and help create Christmas dinners for less fortunate in Kamloops

Jubilee Urban Movement Partners (JUMP) is serving up two Christmas meals this weekend and is looking for volunteers and donations.

The dinners on Saturday, Dec. 24, and Christmas Day will take place at 185 Royal Ave., at the corner of Tranquille Road on the North Shore, starting at 5 p.m.

Co-ordinator Glenn Hilke is hoping to have turkeys, warm clothing, sleeping bags, boots, hats, gloves, toys and games donated.

Cash donations can also be sent to him via email at glennhilke@yahoo.com.

Volunteers are needed for food preparation and serving, gift wrapping and gift giving.

For more information, call Hilke at 250-879-0465.