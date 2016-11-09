Local Travel: Jump right in at Silver Springs

When I went to visit my cousin Brenda for the first time in ages, I asked her and her husband Sean if we could do a fun family hike on their favourite trail. It didn’t take them long to think of the best place to visit during the July heat wave we were experiencing.

The next day, we packed up the family van — along with their kids, Katie and Rylan — and made our way to the Silver Springs trailhead, where we parked the vehicle. We then climbed for about 10 minutes to the power line. From there, we hiked up a steep washed-out gravel road. In about 20 minutes, we reached the shore of the first lake.

Most people stop in this area and hang out for the day basking in the sun and jumping off the cliffs into the refreshing turquoise-blue waters, but we wanted to explore the rest of the trail. The three-kilometre one-way trail cuts through the bedrock slopes of the surrounding mountains and goes through boulder fields on its way to the other two smaller lakes in the chain. The second lake is one of Sean’s favourite fishing holes and a quiet place to chill and enjoy nature, since most people don’t venture farther than the cliff-jumping area of the first lake.

For all the years the Miller family has visited this gorgeous chain of lakes, the one thing they never tried was the one thing that draws most people to the lake: cliff jumping. On our way back, we stopped at the first lake to change this. There are higher and lower cliffs from which to jump. While Brenda, Sean and Katie braved the tall cliff, me and Rylan played it safe by jumping off the lower cliff.

Even from the lower cliff, the jump was exhilarating, leaving me with an adrenaline rush. It was also a relief to cool down from our hike in the 30-degree-plus weather. It was the perfect end to a perfect day.

HOW TO GET THERE:

From Highway 3, turn east into Elko. The turnoff is south from the gas station/restaurant along Highway 3 (I believe it is called Store). At this point, zero your odometer and turn east from Highway 3 into Elko and follow the paved road around several corners through the small town.

After one kilometre, turn left downhill to the river and then, at 1.5 kilometres, cross the bridge onto the Elko/Morrissey haul road. Follow this gravel road 2.3 kilometres east from the bridge. The river bends away from the road for a couple of kilometres. At 3.8 kilometres, when the river flows alongside the road again, drive another 500 metres and look uphill on the right side for a small well-worn footpath. Parking is available about 200 metres past the trailhead, at a wider spot along the busy roadway.



